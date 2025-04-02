ConocoPhillips (COP) Stock Moves 0.67%: What You Should Know

ConocoPhillips (COP) closed the most recent trading day at $106.10, moving +0.67% from the previous trading session. The stock performed in line with S&P 500. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy company had gained 16.27% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.28% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of ConocoPhillips in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 8, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.01, signifying a 0.99% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $16.23 billion, indicating a 12.1% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $7.98 per share and a revenue of $64.27 billion, demonstrating changes of +2.44% and +12.85%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for ConocoPhillips. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.51% decrease. At present, ConocoPhillips boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, ConocoPhillips is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.21. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.52.

Meanwhile, COP's PEG ratio is currently 0.84. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.22 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

