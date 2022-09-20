ConocoPhillips (COP) Stock Moves -0.71%: What You Should Know

ConocoPhillips (COP) closed at $112.07 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.71% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy company had gained 7.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 1.89%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.59%.

ConocoPhillips will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ConocoPhillips to post earnings of $4.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 128.81%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.41 billion, up 58.45% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.54 per share and revenue of $78.07 billion. These totals would mark changes of +141.93% and +61.47%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ConocoPhillips. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.3% lower within the past month. ConocoPhillips is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ConocoPhillips has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.76 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.56.

Also, we should mention that COP has a PEG ratio of 0.37. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.37 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



