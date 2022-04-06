ConocoPhillips (COP) Stock Moves -0.52%: What You Should Know

ConocoPhillips (COP) closed at $97.54 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.52% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.97% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.49%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy company had lost 0.76% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.71% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ConocoPhillips as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 5, 2022. In that report, analysts expect ConocoPhillips to post earnings of $2.64 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 282.61%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.1 billion, up 43.02% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.78 per share and revenue of $57.47 billion. These totals would mark changes of +79.37% and +18.87%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ConocoPhillips. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.64% higher. ConocoPhillips is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note ConocoPhillips's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.1. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.97.

We can also see that COP currently has a PEG ratio of 0.46. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.46 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

