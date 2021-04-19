ConocoPhillips (COP) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ConocoPhillips (COP) closed at $50.89, marking a -0.39% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy company had lost 4.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 3.76%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.72%.

COP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.59, up 31.11% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.88 billion, up 63.83% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.88 per share and revenue of $33.86 billion, which would represent changes of +396.91% and +75.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for COP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 24.96% higher. COP is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note COP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.72. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.72.

Investors should also note that COP has a PEG ratio of 3.54 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. COP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.54 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow COP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



ConocoPhillips (COP): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.