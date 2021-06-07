ConocoPhillips (COP) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ConocoPhillips (COP) closed at $59.81, marking a -0.07% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy company had gained 4.82% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 10.31%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.68%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from COP as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.80, up 186.96% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.43 billion, up 134.92% from the year-ago period.

COP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.34 per share and revenue of $38.42 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +444.33% and +99.51%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for COP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.45% higher within the past month. COP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, COP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.91. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.31.

It is also worth noting that COP currently has a PEG ratio of 3.58. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.58 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

