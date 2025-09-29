ConocoPhillips (COP) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, ConocoPhillips (COP) was down 2.67% at $95.85. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.15%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.48%.

The energy company's stock has dropped by 0.5% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.87%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of ConocoPhillips in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 6, 2025. In that report, analysts expect ConocoPhillips to post earnings of $1.45 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 18.54%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $15.01 billion, indicating a 10.36% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.38 per share and a revenue of $61.26 billion, demonstrating changes of -18.1% and +7.56%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for ConocoPhillips. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.53% downward. Currently, ConocoPhillips is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, ConocoPhillips is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 15.44. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 16.75.

Meanwhile, COP's PEG ratio is currently 2.59. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.54 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

