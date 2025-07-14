ConocoPhillips (COP) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, ConocoPhillips (COP) was down 1.51% at $94.17. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.27%.

The energy company's stock has dropped by 1.39% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.97%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of ConocoPhillips in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 7, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.38, marking a 30.3% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $14.7 billion, indicating a 3.97% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.22 per share and a revenue of $61.36 billion, representing changes of -20.15% and +7.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for ConocoPhillips. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.21% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, ConocoPhillips holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, ConocoPhillips is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.36. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 17.37.

We can additionally observe that COP currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.58. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.12.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 212, this industry ranks in the bottom 15% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

ConocoPhillips (COP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

