ConocoPhillips (COP) States Preliminary Capital Budget for 2022

ConocoPhillips COP announced a preliminary 2022 capital budget following the recent acquisition of Permian Basin assets.

For 2022, ConocoPhillips expects a company-wide capital expenditure of $7.2 billion, which includes $700 million associated with the Permian asset acquisition. The capital budget increased from $5.3 billion expected for 2021.

About 60% of the total budget will be addressed to the Lower 48 for short-cycle projects across ConocoPhillips’ high-quality unconventional asset base. The rest will be directed to mid- and longer-cycle projects across COP’s diverse Alaska and international regions. The intended capital involves $200 million for emission-reduction projects across the company’s global operations and investments in multiple low-carbon technologies to address end-use emissions.

In 2022, ConocoPhillips expects to produce an average of 1.8 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) compared with 1.5 million boe/d expected this year. The production estimate includes about 200,000 boe/d expected from the Permian transaction.

ConocoPhillips expects to return about $7 billion of capital to shareholders next year, indicating a 16% increase year over year. COP plans to return capital via a three-tier distribution system, which includes dividends, share repurchases and a new variable return of cash (“VROC”). VROC will provide a flexible medium to meet ConocoPhillips’ pledge to return more than 30% of cash flow from operations when commodity prices are significantly higher than its planning price range.

In a separate transaction, ConocoPhillips entered into an agreement to divest its Indonesia assets to MedcoEnergi for $1.355 billion. For the nine months ended Sep 30, 2021, the Indonesia assets for sale produced about 50,000 boe/d and had 85 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves at year-end 2020.

Besides this, ConocoPhillips was exercising its right to acquire an additional 10% stake in Australia Pacific LNG (“APLNG”) from Origin Energy for $1.645 billion. COP currently holds a 37.5% interest in APLNG. Once the deal closes, which is expected in first-quarter 2022, COP would own as much as 47.5% stake in APLNG. In 2020, the company's production from APLNG totaled 115,000 boe/d.

The Asia Pacific region plays an important role in ConocoPhillips’ strategy to diversify as an independent exploration and production company. The transactions boost that advantage by lowering the company’s aggregate decline rate and diversifying its product mix.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Houston, TX, ConocoPhillips is a leading upstream energy company.

Shares of COP have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock has gained 24.9% compared with the industry's 14.7% growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

ConocoPhillips currently sports a Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at the following companies that presently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

