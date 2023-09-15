ConocoPhillips (COP) Signs LNG Deal at Netherlands Gate Terminal

ConocoPhillips COP has entered an agreement to secure additional capacity at the Gate terminal in the Netherlands.

The Gate terminal, situated within the Port of Rotterdam, is a joint venture between Gasunie and Vopak.

The terminal serves as a hub for liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) distribution, providing gas to the Netherlands and northwest Europe. It has a history of 12 years in operation.

The agreement broadens ConocoPhillips’ global presence in the LNG market. Through the commercial agreement, the company establishes a gateway to this significant market, enhancing COP's global LNG portfolio.

ConocoPhillips’ agreement with the Gate LNG terminal involves a capacity of 1.5 million tons per annum for natural gas or 2 billion cubic meters of gas. The 15-year throughput agreement is set to begin operations in September 2031.

As countries transition to cleaner energy sources, LNG can act as a bridge fuel. It provides a more environmentally friendly option than coal and can support the integration of intermittent renewable energy sources. Expanding capacity at the Gate LNG terminal aligns with ConocoPhillips’ commitment to providing Europe with low-carbon energy sourced from a highly competitive LNG supply.

COP also holds LNG resource positions in Qatar and Australia. Furthermore, the company has offtake and equity stakes in Sempra's Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project on the U.S. Gulf Coast. Last year, ConocoPhillips inked a regasification agreement with the German LNG Terminal. These diverse investments highlight COP's global presence and commitment to the LNG industry.

Headquartered in Houston, TX, ConocoPhillips is primarily involved in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Through 2022, the upstream energy player produced 1,738 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day, comprising more than 51.7% oil.

