ConocoPhillips (COP) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

ConocoPhillips (COP) reported $14.74 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.7%. EPS of $1.98 for the same period compares to $2.40 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.47 billion, representing a surprise of +1.82%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.21%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.90.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how ConocoPhillips performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Production per day : 2183 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 2111.44 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

: 2183 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 2111.44 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Natural gas produced per day - Total company : 3674 millions of cubic feet versus 3583.96 millions of cubic feet estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 3674 millions of cubic feet versus 3583.96 millions of cubic feet estimated by eight analysts on average. Crude oil produced per day - Total company : 1070 millions of barrels of oil versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 1057.83 millions of barrels of oil.

: 1070 millions of barrels of oil versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 1057.83 millions of barrels of oil. Natural gas liquids produced per day - Total company : 362 millions of barrels of oil versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 337.17 millions of barrels of oil.

: 362 millions of barrels of oil versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 337.17 millions of barrels of oil. Sales and Other Operating Revenues- Alaska : $1.62 billion versus $1.60 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.62 billion versus $1.60 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Sales and Other Operating Revenues- Lower 48 : $9.59 billion compared to the $9.30 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.3% year over year.

: $9.59 billion compared to the $9.30 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.3% year over year. Sales and Other Operating Revenues- Asia Pacific : $352 million compared to the $461.41 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -25.6% year over year.

: $352 million compared to the $461.41 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -25.6% year over year. Sales and Other Operating Revenues- Europe, Middle East and North Africa : $1.70 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.42 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8%.

: $1.70 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.42 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8%. Revenues- Sales and other operating revenues : $14.24 billion compared to the $13.95 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.4% year over year.

: $14.24 billion compared to the $13.95 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.4% year over year. Revenues- Equity in earnings of affiliates : $440 million compared to the $402.93 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.5% year over year.

: $440 million compared to the $402.93 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.5% year over year. Sales and Other Operating Revenue- Natural gas liquids : $854 million compared to the $690.11 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30.4% year over year.

: $854 million compared to the $690.11 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30.4% year over year. Revenues- Gain (loss) on dispositions: -$35 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -225%.

Shares of ConocoPhillips have returned -9.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

ConocoPhillips (COP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

