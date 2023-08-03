ConocoPhillips (COP) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

ConocoPhillips (COP) reported $12.88 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 41.4%. EPS of $1.84 for the same period compares to $3.91 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -12.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.64 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.94, the EPS surprise was -5.15%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how ConocoPhillips performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Production Continuing operations per day : 1805 MBOE/D versus 1790.42 MBOE/D estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 1805 MBOE/D versus 1790.42 MBOE/D estimated by eight analysts on average. Natural gas liquids produced per day-Total company : 283 MBBL/D versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 280.04 MBBL/D.

: 283 MBBL/D versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 280.04 MBBL/D. Average Sale Price-Natural gas-Total company per Mcf : $5.04 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.46.

: $5.04 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.46. Average Sales Price-Natural gas liquids-Lower 48 per bbl : $19.61 compared to the $25.10 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $19.61 compared to the $25.10 average estimate based on four analysts. Average Sale Price-Natural gas-Alaska per per Mcf : $4.38 versus $2.44 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $4.38 versus $2.44 estimated by four analysts on average. Average Sale Price-Natural gas-Lower 48 per Mcf : $1.43 compared to the $2.19 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $1.43 compared to the $2.19 average estimate based on four analysts. Natural gas produced per day-Alaska : 34 MMcf/D versus 36.6 MMcf/D estimated by four analysts on average.

: 34 MMcf/D versus 36.6 MMcf/D estimated by four analysts on average. Natural gas produced per day-Lower 48 : 1478 MMcf/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1449.82 MMcf/D.

: 1478 MMcf/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1449.82 MMcf/D. Crude oil produced per day-Alaska : 176 MBBL/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 174.42 MBBL/D.

: 176 MBBL/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 174.42 MBBL/D. Sales and other operating revenues : $12.35 billion compared to the $14.53 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -41.6% year over year.

: $12.35 billion compared to the $14.53 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -41.6% year over year. Equity in earnings of affiliates : $412 million compared to the $372.23 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.4% year over year.

: $412 million compared to the $372.23 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.4% year over year. Other Income: $122 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $108.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +190.5%.

Shares of ConocoPhillips have returned +11.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

ConocoPhillips (COP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

