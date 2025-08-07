ConocoPhillips (COP) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2025, ConocoPhillips (COP) reported revenue of $14.74 billion, up 4.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.42, compared to $1.98 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.25% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.93 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.36, the EPS surprise was +4.41%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Total Production per day : 2391 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 2362.71 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day.

: 2391 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 2362.71 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day. Natural gas produced per day - Total company : 4005 millions of cubic feet per day versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 3985.42 millions of cubic feet per day.

: 4005 millions of cubic feet per day versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 3985.42 millions of cubic feet per day. Natural gas liquids produced per day - Total company : 424 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 399.43 millions of barrels of oil per day.

: 424 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 399.43 millions of barrels of oil per day. Crude oil produced per day - Total company : 1155 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 1153.05 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on six analysts.

: 1155 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 1153.05 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on six analysts. Bitumen produced per day : 144 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 146.05 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by five analysts on average.

: 144 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 146.05 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by five analysts on average. Average Sales Price - Natural gas - Total company : $4.16 compared to the $4.37 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $4.16 compared to the $4.37 average estimate based on five analysts. Average Sales Price - Natural gas - Lower 48 per Mcf : $1.60 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.98.

: $1.60 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.98. Crude oil produced per day - Europe, Middle East and North Africa : 120 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 124.8 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by four analysts on average.

: 120 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 124.8 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Sales and other operating revenues : $14 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $14.68 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.8%.

: $14 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $14.68 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.8%. Revenues- Equity in earnings of affiliates : $315 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $259.2 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.8%.

: $315 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $259.2 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.8%. Revenues- Gain (loss) on dispositions : $317 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $64.5 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6440%.

: $317 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $64.5 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6440%. Revenues- Other Income: $104 million versus $117 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.9% change.

Here is how ConocoPhillips performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of ConocoPhillips have returned -1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

