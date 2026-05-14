ConocoPhillips (COP) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

ConocoPhillips (COP) reported $16.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.1%. EPS of $1.89 for the same period compares to $2.09 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.81 billion, representing a surprise of +8.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.46%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.73.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Natural gas liquids produced per day - Total company : 415 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 409.83 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by five analysts on average.

: 415 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 409.83 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by five analysts on average. Natural gas produced per day - Total company : 3988 millions of cubic feet per day versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3904.43 millions of cubic feet per day.

: 3988 millions of cubic feet per day versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3904.43 millions of cubic feet per day. Total production per day : 2096 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day compared to the 2289.29 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day average estimate based on five analysts.

: 2096 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day compared to the 2289.29 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day average estimate based on five analysts. Crude oil produced per day - Total company : 1111 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1159.75 millions of barrels of oil per day.

: 1111 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1159.75 millions of barrels of oil per day. Average Sales Price - Natural gas - Total company : $4.09 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.26.

: $4.09 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.26. Average Sales Price - Crude oil - Total company per bbl : $73.47 versus $72.53 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $73.47 versus $72.53 estimated by three analysts on average. Bitumen produced per day : 118 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the three-analyst average estimate of 115.22 millions of barrels of oil per day.

: 118 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the three-analyst average estimate of 115.22 millions of barrels of oil per day. Crude oil produced per day - Europe, Middle East and North Africa : 121 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 131.39 millions of barrels of oil per day.

: 121 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 131.39 millions of barrels of oil per day. Natural gas liquids produced per day - Europe, Middle East and North Africa : 8 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 7.97 millions of barrels of oil per day.

: 8 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 7.97 millions of barrels of oil per day. Natural gas produced per day - Europe, Middle East and North Africa : 525 millions of cubic feet per day compared to the 514.5 millions of cubic feet per day average estimate based on two analysts.

: 525 millions of cubic feet per day compared to the 514.5 millions of cubic feet per day average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Sales and other operating revenues : $15.76 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $15.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.6%.

: $15.76 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $15.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.6%. Revenues- Equity in earnings of affiliates: $247 million versus $202.85 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -37% change.

Here is how ConocoPhillips performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for ConocoPhillips here>>>

Shares of ConocoPhillips have returned -1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ConocoPhillips (COP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.