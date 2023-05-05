ConocoPhillips (COP) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, ConocoPhillips (COP) reported revenue of $15.52 billion, down 19.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.38, compared to $3.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.31 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.02, the EPS surprise was +17.82%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how ConocoPhillips performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Production Continuing operations per day : 1792 MBOE/D versus the six-analyst average estimate of 1755.24 MBOE/D.

: 1792 MBOE/D versus the six-analyst average estimate of 1755.24 MBOE/D. Natural gas produced per day-Total company : 3088 MMcf/D versus 3093.15 MMcf/D estimated by five analysts on average.

: 3088 MMcf/D versus 3093.15 MMcf/D estimated by five analysts on average. Natural gas liquids produced per day-Total company : 271 MBBL/D compared to the 276.35 MBBL/D average estimate based on five analysts.

: 271 MBBL/D compared to the 276.35 MBBL/D average estimate based on five analysts. Crude oil produced per day-Total company : 937 MBBL/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 923.4 MBBL/D.

: 937 MBBL/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 923.4 MBBL/D. Average Sale Price-Natural gas-Total company per Mcf : $7.30 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.50.

: $7.30 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.50. Sales and other operating revenues : $14.81 billion versus $15.28 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.6% change.

: $14.81 billion versus $15.28 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.6% change. Adjusted Net income (loss)-Corporate and Other: -$242 million versus -$225.73 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of ConocoPhillips have returned -8.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ConocoPhillips (COP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.