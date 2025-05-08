ConocoPhillips (COP) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

ConocoPhillips (COP) reported $17.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.1%. EPS of $2.09 for the same period compares to $2.03 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.54 billion, representing a surprise of +3.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.46%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.06.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how ConocoPhillips performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Natural gas liquids produced per day - Total company : 402 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 394.51 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 402 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 394.51 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on eight analysts. Natural gas produced per day - Total company : 4070 millions of cubic feet versus 4042.99 millions of cubic feet estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 4070 millions of cubic feet versus 4042.99 millions of cubic feet estimated by eight analysts on average. Total Production per day : 2389 millions of barrels of oil equivalent compared to the 2363.2 millions of barrels of oil equivalent average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 2389 millions of barrels of oil equivalent compared to the 2363.2 millions of barrels of oil equivalent average estimate based on eight analysts. Crude oil produced per day - Total company : 1166 millions of barrels of oil versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 1186.65 millions of barrels of oil.

: 1166 millions of barrels of oil versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 1186.65 millions of barrels of oil. Average Sales Price - Natural gas - Total company : $5.62 versus $5.28 estimated by six analysts on average.

: $5.62 versus $5.28 estimated by six analysts on average. Average Sales Price - Crude oil - Total company per bbl : $71.65 compared to the $72.16 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $71.65 compared to the $72.16 average estimate based on five analysts. Bitumen produced per day : 143 millions of barrels of oil versus 145.84 millions of barrels of oil estimated by five analysts on average.

: 143 millions of barrels of oil versus 145.84 millions of barrels of oil estimated by five analysts on average. Crude oil produced per day - Europe, Middle East and North Africa : 136 millions of barrels of oil versus 126.94 millions of barrels of oil estimated by four analysts on average.

: 136 millions of barrels of oil versus 126.94 millions of barrels of oil estimated by four analysts on average. Natural gas liquids produced per day - Europe, Middle East and North Africa : 9 millions of barrels of oil versus 5.93 millions of barrels of oil estimated by four analysts on average.

: 9 millions of barrels of oil versus 5.93 millions of barrels of oil estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Sales and other operating revenues : $16.52 billion compared to the $15.85 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.3% year over year.

: $16.52 billion compared to the $15.85 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.3% year over year. Revenues- Equity in earnings of affiliates : $392 million compared to the $325.20 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.9% year over year.

: $392 million compared to the $325.20 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.9% year over year. Revenues- Other Income: $113 million versus $119.09 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.9% change.

Shares of ConocoPhillips have returned -4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ConocoPhillips (COP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.