ConocoPhillips (COP) Q1 Earnings Beat on Higher Oil Volumes

ConocoPhillips COP reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $2.03, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.99. The bottom line, however, declined from the prior-year quarter’s level of $2.38.

One of the world’s leading independent oil and gas producers headquartered in Houston, TX, ConocoPhillips’ quarterly revenues of $14.5 billion decreased from $15.5 billion reported a year ago. The top line also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.7 billion.

The better-than-expected quarterly earnings were driven by higher oil equivalent production volumes. The positives were partially offset by lower average realized oil equivalent prices.

Production

Total production averaged 1,902 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d), up from the year-ago quarter’s 1,792 MBoe/d. The metric also beat our estimate of 1,883.7 MBoe/d. Of the total output, almost 50% was crude oil. Overall production was higher than the year-ago period’s level, primarily due to the increased production in Alaska and Canada.

ConocoPhillips’ crude oil production increased to 944 thousand barrels per day (MBbls/d) from the year-ago quarter’s 937 MBbls/d but missed our estimate of 970.4 MBbls/d.

The production of natural gas liquids totaled 279 MBbls/d, higher than the year-ago period’s 271 MBbls/d. Bitumen production for the quarter totaled 129 MBbls/d, up from 69 MBbls/d reported in the year-ago quarter.

The company’s natural gas production was 3,302 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d), higher than the year-ago level of 3,088 MMcf/d.

Realized Prices

The average realized oil equivalent price declined to $56.60 per barrel from the year-ago level of $60.89.

The average realized crude oil price for the first quarter was $78.64 per barrel, implying a slight increase from the year-ago figure of $77.65. The metric was above our projection of $77.12 per barrel.

The average realized natural gas price was $5.02 per thousand cubic feet, down from $7.30 reported in the year-ago quarter. Realized natural gas liquids price declined to $24.25 per barrel from the year-ago quarter’s $25.84.

Total Expenses

ConocoPhillips’ first-quarter total expenses declined to $10.7 billion from $10.9 billion in the corresponding period of 2023. The figure was also below our projection of $11.01 billion. The cost of purchased commodities fell to $5.3 billion from $6.1 billion reported a year ago.

Exploration costs plummeted to $112 million from $138 million in the comparable period of 2023.

Balance Sheet & Capital Spending

As of Mar 31, 2024, ConocoPhillips had $5.6 billion in cash and cash equivalents. The company had a total long-term debt of $17.3 billion and a short-term debt of $1.1 billion as of the same date.

Capital expenditure and investments totaled $2.9 billion. Net cash provided by operating activities was $4.9 billion.

Guidance

For the second quarter of 2024, COP expects production in the range of 1.91-1.95 MBoe/d. The company projects 2024 capital expenditure in the band of $11-$11.5 billion.

