ConocoPhillips (COP) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

ConocoPhillips (COP) closed at $110.55 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.78% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.7%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.26%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.51%.

The energy company's shares have seen a decrease of 0.91% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.52% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.

The upcoming earnings release of ConocoPhillips will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.05, signifying a 5.09% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.17 billion, up 2.02% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $8.24 per share and revenue of $59.54 billion, indicating changes of -6.04% and +1.65%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ConocoPhillips. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 4.57% downward. ConocoPhillips presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, ConocoPhillips is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.18. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.66 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that COP has a PEG ratio of 0.84. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.23.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 188, this industry ranks in the bottom 26% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

