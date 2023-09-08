ConocoPhillips (COP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

ConocoPhillips (COP) closed at $122.72 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.83% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.14% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy company had gained 5.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 3.78%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.27%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ConocoPhillips as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.24, down 37.78% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.47 billion, down 28.41% from the year-ago period.

COP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.87 per share and revenue of $60.36 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -34.39% and -26.53%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ConocoPhillips. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.72% higher within the past month. ConocoPhillips is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ConocoPhillips has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.72 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.74.

Investors should also note that COP has a PEG ratio of 0.75 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. COP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.77 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

ConocoPhillips (COP)

