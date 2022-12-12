ConocoPhillips (COP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ConocoPhillips (COP) closed at $111.78, marking a +1.6% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy company had lost 17.87% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.12% in that time.

ConocoPhillips will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ConocoPhillips to post earnings of $3.25 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 43.17%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.72 billion, up 4.73% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.07 per share and revenue of $76.75 billion, which would represent changes of +134.11% and +58.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ConocoPhillips should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.46% lower. ConocoPhillips is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, ConocoPhillips currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.82. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.23.

Also, we should mention that COP has a PEG ratio of 0.41. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.47 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ConocoPhillips (COP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.