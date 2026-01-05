ConocoPhillips (COP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

ConocoPhillips (COP) ended the recent trading session at $99.20, demonstrating a +2.59% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.23%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.69%.

Shares of the energy company witnessed a gain of 3.21% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 1.8%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.55%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of ConocoPhillips in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 5, 2026. In that report, analysts expect ConocoPhillips to post earnings of $1.23 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 37.88%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $14.23 billion, indicating a 3.41% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.39 per share and a revenue of $61.29 billion, demonstrating changes of -17.97% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ConocoPhillips. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.13% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. ConocoPhillips presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, ConocoPhillips is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.86. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.7 for its industry.

Meanwhile, COP's PEG ratio is currently 2.58. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.31 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, finds itself in the top 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

