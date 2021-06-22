ConocoPhillips (COP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

ConocoPhillips (COP) closed the most recent trading day at $60.79, moving +0.56% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy company had gained 7.75% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.75% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from COP as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, COP is projected to report earnings of $0.86 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 193.48%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.63 billion, up 139.76% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.68 per share and revenue of $39.28 billion, which would represent changes of +479.38% and +104%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for COP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.97% higher. COP is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, COP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.18, which means COP is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that COP currently has a PEG ratio of 3.29. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. COP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.29 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

