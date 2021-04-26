ConocoPhillips (COP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

ConocoPhillips (COP) closed at $50.25 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.07% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy company had lost 7.19% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.99% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from COP as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.58, up 28.89% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.36 billion, up 73.81% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.19 per share and revenue of $35.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of +428.87% and +83.9%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for COP should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 34.86% higher. COP currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note COP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.59. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.15.

Also, we should mention that COP has a PEG ratio of 3.12. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. COP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

