ConocoPhillips (COP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

ConocoPhillips (COP) closed at $73.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.3% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.96%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy company had gained 0.57% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ConocoPhillips as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ConocoPhillips to post earnings of $2.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1278.95%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.36 billion, up 137.42% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.99 per share and revenue of $45.88 billion. These totals would mark changes of +717.53% and +138.26%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ConocoPhillips should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.98% higher. ConocoPhillips is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, ConocoPhillips is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.12. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.49, so we one might conclude that ConocoPhillips is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that COP currently has a PEG ratio of 0.81. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

