ConocoPhillips (COP) Jumps 8.3% MTD: More Room for Upside Left?

ConocoPhillips’ COP shares have jumped 8.3% month to date (MTD) versus the industry’s 7.4% growth. Notably, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2021 and 2022, respectively, in the past 60 days.

Let’s delve into the factors behind the stock’s price appreciation.

What’s Favoring the Stock?

The price of West Texas Intermediate crude, trading at more than $60 per barrel mark, has improved drastically from the pandemic-hit April last year, when oil was in the negative territory. With coronavirus vaccines being rolled out at a massive scale, leading to a gradual reopening of the economy, the demand for fuel will possibly improve further. This is likely paving the way for further oil price recovery.

Overall, improving oil prices are definitely a boon for ConocoPhillips’ upstream operations. This is because the company is a leading oil producer with a strong presence in Lower 48 major acreage areas that comprise prolific shale plays like Permian basin, Bakken and Eagle Ford. The company’s production profile looks bright since it has decades of low-cost premium drilling sites in those resources.

The company also has a sound balance sheet with significantly lower debt exposure as compared to the composite stocks belonging to the industry. Notably, the company’s debt-to-capitalization ratio of 0.32 is lower than the industry’s 0.40.

One of the announcements that is pleasing investors is the company’s resumption of share repurchases at an annualized level of $1.5 billion. Notably, ConocoPhillips has decided to commence selling out its 10% stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE by year-end 2022, which began in the second quarter of this year. The fund will get allocated for incremental share repurchases.

Risks

Although the long-term view seems lucrative, in the short term, the stock is still exposed to oil price volatility since the pandemic is still not over. Moreover, increasing production and operating expenses is hurting the upstream energy company’s bottom line. Notably, in the March quarter of this year, the company reported $1,383 million in production and operating expenses, which is the highest as compared to any of quarter of 2020.

Last Word

It can be concluded that the company, with key projects of emission reductions, has plenty of room left for further stock price upside despite some of the lingering risk factors.

