ConocoPhillips (COP) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

ConocoPhillips (COP) closed the latest trading day at $104.56, indicating a +0.18% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.03% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.56%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy company had gained 2.01% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 10.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.39% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of ConocoPhillips will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 31, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.78, marking a 17.59% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $14.6 billion, indicating a 1.77% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $7.91 per share and a revenue of $58.56 billion, demonstrating changes of -9.81% and -0.03%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for ConocoPhillips. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.79% lower. ConocoPhillips is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, ConocoPhillips is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.2. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.59.

It is also worth noting that COP currently has a PEG ratio of 0.84. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.8 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, positioning it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

