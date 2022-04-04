ConocoPhillips (COP) in Dispute Over Alaska Road Access

ConocoPhillips COP is involved in a dispute with Australia-based energy company Santos Ltd. regarding road access in Alaska, per a report by Reuters.

The dispute could cause setbacks for one of the state’s major North Slope oil developments — the Pikka project. It is the largest oil prospect on Alaska state land in decades.

ConocoPhillips operates the Kuparuk River Unit (“KRU”) on Alaska's North Slope. The $3-billion Pikka project is adjacent to the company’s KRU oil field. Notably, Santos requires access to Kuparuk roads to conduct its operations.

In 2021, Santos assumed operatorship of the Pikka project during its acquisition of Oil Search. The project could enhance the oil flow down the trans-Alaska pipeline by 25%. It faces less opposition from environmentalists and indigenous groups than other major North Slope developments.

In February, Santos offered its 51% stake in the Pikka project for sale. The latest dispute could delay Santos’ divestment of its majority stake in the project, hampering its plan to raise $2-$3 billion from asset divestments this year. ConocoPhillips is considered a potential buyer of that stake.

ConocoPhillips proposed a $95-million one-time payment for longer use of its Kuparuk roads. However, Oil Search rejected ConocoPhillips’ proposal to pay for using the latter’s roads. After that, Oil Search requested the Department of Natural Resources for access permits on the roads, which are on state land.

Per ConocoPhillips, Oil Search was stressing that the commercial costs of using KRU road were hindering the Pikka Unit project from a final investment decision. The company required free access to proceed with the project, added ConocoPhillips.

The Department of Natural Resources recently approved the land use permit to facilitate the Pikka project development until the companies negotiate an agreement. Notably, ConocoPhillips has the right to appeal the issue of the land permit by Apr 18.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Houston, TX, ConocoPhillips is a leading upstream energy company.

Shares of COP have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has gained 42.6% compared with the industry's 36.9% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

