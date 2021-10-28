ConocoPhillips (COP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

ConocoPhillips (COP) closed the most recent trading day at $75.15, moving +0.97% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.98%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy company had gained 9.39% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57% in that time.

COP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 2, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.53, up 593.55% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.34 billion, up 158.85% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.43 per share and revenue of $42.7 billion, which would represent changes of +659.79% and +121.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for COP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 12.05% higher. COP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, COP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.7. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.31, so we one might conclude that COP is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, COP's PEG ratio is currently 1.22. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.22 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.