ConocoPhillips (COP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

ConocoPhillips (COP) closed the most recent trading day at $55.70, moving +0.47% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.82% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy company had gained 5.84% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.31% in that time.

On that day, COP is projected to report earnings of $0.71 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 177.17%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.39 billion, up 108.93% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.05 per share and revenue of $34.95 billion, which would represent changes of +414.43% and +81.48%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for COP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.99% higher within the past month. COP is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, COP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.2. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.89.

Meanwhile, COP's PEG ratio is currently 3.64. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.64 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



ConocoPhillips (COP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.