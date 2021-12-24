ConocoPhillips (COP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ConocoPhillips (COP) closed at $71.19, marking a +0.15% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy company had lost 4.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 2.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.87%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ConocoPhillips as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 3, 2022. On that day, ConocoPhillips is projected to report earnings of $2.19 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1252.63%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.28 billion, up 136.07% from the year-ago period.

COP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.97 per share and revenue of $45.88 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +715.46% and +138.27%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ConocoPhillips should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% higher. ConocoPhillips is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note ConocoPhillips's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.93. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.71.

Investors should also note that COP has a PEG ratio of 0.8 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. COP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

