ConocoPhillips (COP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

ConocoPhillips (COP) closed the most recent trading day at $105.26, moving +0.3% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.01% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.97%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy company had gained 5.26% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 12.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.23% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ConocoPhillips as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2023. On that day, ConocoPhillips is projected to report earnings of $2.12 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 35.17%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $15.87 billion, down 17.74% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.48 per share and revenue of $66.83 billion, which would represent changes of -22.49% and -18.65%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ConocoPhillips. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.64% lower within the past month. ConocoPhillips currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ConocoPhillips has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.02 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.55, which means ConocoPhillips is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that COP has a PEG ratio of 0.55. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.53 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ConocoPhillips (COP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.