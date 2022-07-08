ConocoPhillips (COP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ConocoPhillips (COP) closed at $86.46, marking a +0.13% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy company had lost 27.17% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 19.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.03% in that time.

ConocoPhillips will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 4, 2022. On that day, ConocoPhillips is projected to report earnings of $3.95 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 211.02%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.09 billion, up 67.41% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $15 per share and revenue of $71.75 billion, which would represent changes of +149.58% and +48.39%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ConocoPhillips should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ConocoPhillips currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, ConocoPhillips currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.76. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.61, which means ConocoPhillips is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that COP has a PEG ratio of 0.3. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.3 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

