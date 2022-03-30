ConocoPhillips (COP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

ConocoPhillips (COP) closed the most recent trading day at $101.10, moving +0.41% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy company had gained 3.85% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 8.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.02% in that time.

ConocoPhillips will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2022. In that report, analysts expect ConocoPhillips to post earnings of $2.64 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 282.61%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.1 billion, up 43.02% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.78 per share and revenue of $57.47 billion, which would represent changes of +79.37% and +18.87%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ConocoPhillips should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.64% higher. ConocoPhillips is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, ConocoPhillips is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.34. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.57, so we one might conclude that ConocoPhillips is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that COP currently has a PEG ratio of 0.47. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.47 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

