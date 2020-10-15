Dividends
ConocoPhillips (COP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 16, 2020

ConocoPhillips (COP) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.43 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased COP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.38% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $34.53, the dividend yield is 4.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of COP was $34.53, representing a -48.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $67.13 and a 65.69% increase over the 52 week low of $20.84.

COP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Chevron Corporation (CVX). COP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.03. Zacks Investment Research reports COP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -120.33%, compared to an industry average of -16.4%.

Interested in gaining exposure to COP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have COP as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Trust (IEO)
  • First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)
  • First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (FTRI)
  • First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN)
  • First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTRI with an increase of 12.53% over the last 100 days. IEO has the highest percent weighting of COP at 16.68%.

