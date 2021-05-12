ConocoPhillips (COP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

ConocoPhillips (COP) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.43 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased COP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that COP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $55.72, the dividend yield is 3.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of COP was $55.72, representing a -8.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $61.14 and a 102.4% increase over the 52 week low of $27.53.

COP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Chevron Corporation (CVX) and BP p.l.c. (BP). COP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.15. Zacks Investment Research reports COP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 443%, compared to an industry average of 14.4%.

Interested in gaining exposure to COP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have COP as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (FTRI)

VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (FRAK)

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF (JHME)

iShares Trust (IEO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FRAK with an increase of 44.91% over the last 100 days. FTRI has the highest percent weighting of COP at 8.47%.

