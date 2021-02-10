ConocoPhillips (COP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

ConocoPhillips (COP) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.43 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased COP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.38% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of COP was $46.88, representing a -23.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $61.15 and a 124.95% increase over the 52 week low of $20.84.

COP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Chevron Corporation (CVX). COP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.5. Zacks Investment Research reports COP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 259.22%, compared to an industry average of -5.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the COP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to COP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have COP as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (IEO)

VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (FRAK)

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (FTRI)

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN)

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FRAK with an increase of 52.07% over the last 100 days. IEO has the highest percent weighting of COP at 18.11%.

