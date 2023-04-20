ConocoPhillips (COP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ConocoPhillips (COP) closed at $103.78, marking a -1.41% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy company had gained 7% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 11.36%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.22%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ConocoPhillips as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.11, down 35.47% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.52 billion, down 19.54% from the year-ago period.

COP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.28 per share and revenue of $64.84 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -23.96% and -21.08%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ConocoPhillips. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.41% lower within the past month. ConocoPhillips is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, ConocoPhillips is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.24. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.36.

Investors should also note that COP has a PEG ratio of 0.56 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.53 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

