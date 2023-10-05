ConocoPhillips (COP) Completes Surmont Oil Sands' Acquisition

ConocoPhillips COP completed the acquisition of the remaining interest in the Surmont oil sands project, thereby gaining complete ownership of the Alberta operation.

The acquisition involved a $3-billion price tag and $325 million in contingent payments.

Surmont, located in northeastern Alberta, is the fourth-largest oil-sand well site in Canada. The facility produced about 135,000 barrels of oil per day in April.

Canada’s Alberta oil sands hold some of the world’s largest crude reserves, which are appealing to oil and gas producers looking to boost production. The acquisition will enable ConocoPhillips to operate the assets at a rate of its choosing instead of coordinating with partners. The acquisition will provide diversity to ConocoPhillips’ portfolio, which is mainly focused on U.S. shale right now.

The transaction strengthens COP’s focus on delivering returns, boosts return on capital employed, reduces the breakeven point for free cash flow and generates a substantial free cash flow for many years ahead. The company plans to further optimize the acquired assets.

ConocoPhillips is progressing toward its previously announced greenhouse gas intensity reduction target of 50-60% by 2030, using a 2016 baseline. Surmont's greenhouse gas emissions intensity has decreased 20% since 2016 to date. The company is actively planning further reductions in operational emissions by leveraging existing and emerging technologies.

Headquartered in Houston, TX, ConocoPhillips is primarily involved in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Through 2022, the upstream energy player produced 1,738 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day, comprising more than 51.7% oil.

