ConocoPhillips (COP) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

ConocoPhillips (COP) ended the recent trading session at $92.98, demonstrating a +2.18% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.06% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.41%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.39%.

Shares of the energy company witnessed a loss of 0.77% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 3.71%, and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 5.88%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of ConocoPhillips in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 7, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.34, indicating a 32.32% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $14.98 billion, indicating a 5.98% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.34 per share and a revenue of $62.56 billion, indicating changes of -18.61% and +9.84%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for ConocoPhillips. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.09% increase. As of now, ConocoPhillips holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, ConocoPhillips is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.35. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.32, which means ConocoPhillips is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that COP has a PEG ratio of 2.41 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.11 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 209, this industry ranks in the bottom 16% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow COP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

