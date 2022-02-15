ConocoPhillips (COP) and SM Energy (SM) are Aggressive Growth Stocks

Brian Bolan is taking a look at two oil patch names for his aggressive growth video this week. There were some geopolitical tensions which caused oil futures to spike on 2/14/22 so these stocks have seen a recent tail wind. Brian expects the situation to calm down a little, but no one can be certain. ConocoPhillips COP is the first stock that Brian looks at and this is a mega cap. The valuation looks good as does the chart. Next up was SM Energy SM which is much smaller at only $4.3B compared to $120B for ConocoPhillips (COP).

In looking at the charts, Brian notes that small caps like SM Energy (SM) will often outperform the big caps in periods of growth. When the bears are out and there is pressure on the markets, bigger cap names like COP will outperform the smaller cap names.

