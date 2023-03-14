ConocoPhillips' (COP) Alaska Oil Project Scores Biden Approval

ConocoPhillips ( COP ) will be allowed to drill from three places across its Willow site in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska, according to the new authorization from the U.S. Department of the Interior. While prohibiting further drilling on more than 13 million acres in Alaska and the Arctic Ocean, the Biden administration has recently approved the construction of the Willow oil drilling project on Alaska's North Slope.

In Willow, the firm initially planned to drill from five well pads, believing that anything less than that would not be economically feasible. The petroleum reserve, which is situated roughly 200 miles north of the Arctic Circle, would be the site of the drilling operation. The reserve is the single biggest expanse of pristine land in the nation and has no roads.

The $8 billion Willow project, headed by oil tycoon ConocoPhillips, is anticipated to produce more than 600 million barrels of petroleum over a 30-year period. There’s a possibility of almost 280 million metric tons of carbon emissions by burning all that oil. That would result in 9.2 million metric tons of carbon emissions annually, which is the same as adding nearly 2 million new automobiles to the road.

The Biden administration's intentions to safeguard the Arctic have been welcomed by climate activists. However, they are upset that it would authorize a project they term as "carbon bomb", and this decision is sure to meet legal challenges from environmental groups.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.