ConocoPhillips (COP) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

ConocoPhillips (COP) ended the recent trading session at $101.33, demonstrating a +0.8% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.08% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.92%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.41%.

The the stock of energy company has risen by 3.16% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.26%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of ConocoPhillips in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.04, reflecting a 0.49% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $16.34 billion, up 12.89% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.05 per share and revenue of $64.6 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.34% and +13.43%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for ConocoPhillips. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.36% lower within the past month. ConocoPhillips currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, ConocoPhillips is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.49. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.49.

We can additionally observe that COP currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.79. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.46.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 46, this industry ranks in the top 19% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow COP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

