ConocoPhillips (COP) Acquired Permian Basin Assets for $9.5B

ConocoPhillips COP acquired stakes in the shale oil-rich Permian Basin from Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDS.A) for $9.5 billion.

The acquisition involves Shell's 225,000 net Permian acres, with current production of nearly 175,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. The acquired assets involve 600 miles of operated oil, natural gas, water pipelines and other energy infrastructure. The acquisition makes ConocoPhillips one of the leading producers in the Permian Basin. ConocoPhillips expanded its footprint there after it took over the oil and gas producer Concho Resources last year.

For Shell, the asset sale was a more attractive option for its shareholders instead of acquiring additional assets to boost its Permian footprint. Shell will use the cash proceeds from the transaction to fund $7 billion in additional shareholder distributions, most likely through share repurchases. The distributions will be in addition to Shell's shareholder distributions of 20-30% of cash flow from operations. The remaining amount will be used to strengthen the company's balance sheet.

Shell's exit from the Permian Basin is part of its strategy to emphasize low-carbon fuels, while targeting net-zero emission. In May, the company was ordered by a Dutch court to reduce emissions significantly and rapidly after losing a case against the Friends of the Earth.

ConocoPhillips' Permian footprint increased significantly over the past year. Due to the changing perspectives on fossil fuels, oil and gas producers have often been skeptical about whether to focus on hydrocarbons, going forward. The shifting focus among the industry's leading producers created opportunities for ConocoPhillips, which remains more aligned toward regular oil and gas production.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Houston, TX, ConocoPhillips is a leading upstream energy company.

Shares of COP have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock has gained 23.8% compared with the industry's 14.4% growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

