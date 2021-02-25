Markets
ConocoPhillips COO Matt Fox To Retire - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ConocoPhillips (COP) announced the retirement of Matt Fox as executive vice president and chief operating officer, effective on May 1, 2021. He is retiring after 35 year career with the company.

Ryan Lance, CEO, said: "Matt has played a valuable role in helping to guide our successful transformation as an independent E&P company through his technical and mentoring work in decision analysis and capital allocation processes, as well as his support of numerous portfolio high-grading accomplishments, including the recent acquisition of Concho Resources."

