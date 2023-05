May 26 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips COP.N said on Friday it was purchasing the remaining 50% interest in Surmont oil sands project from TotalEnergies's TTEF.PA Canadian subsidiary for about $3 billion.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

