ConocoPhillips buys remaining stake in Canada's Surmont project for $3 bln

May 26, 2023 — 12:58 pm EDT

Written by Mrinalika Roy for Reuters ->

May 26 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips COP.N said on Friday it was purchasing the remaining 50% interest in the Surmont project from TotalEnergies's TTEF.PA Canadian subsidiary for about $3 billion.

Canada's oil sands hold some of the world's largest crude reserves and are a lucrative target for cash-flush producers looking to bolster their reserves.

Under the deal terms, ConocoPhillips will make a contingent payment of up to $325 million to TotalEnergies, its joint venture partner in the project.

ConocoPhillips expects the transaction to add about $600 million of annual free cash flow in 2024.

The transaction, expected to close in the second half of 2023, will be funded either through cash, short- and medium-term financing, or a combination of both, ConocoPhillips said.

