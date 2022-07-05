ConocoPhillips Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for COP

In trading on Tuesday, shares of ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $87.54, changing hands as low as $85.86 per share. ConocoPhillips shares are currently trading off about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COP's low point in its 52 week range is $51.41 per share, with $124.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $86.73. The COP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

