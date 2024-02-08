News & Insights

US Markets
COP

ConocoPhillips beats fourth-quarter profit estimates on higher production

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

February 08, 2024 — 07:07 am EST

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

Adds details and background on results from paragraph 2

Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer ConocoPhillips COP.N beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by higher production from newly acquired assets.

ConocoPhillips had acquired an additional 50% stake from TotalEnergies in the Surmont facility in Canada in 2023 that boosted its production.

The company reported fourth-quarter production of 1.9 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), compared with 1.76 million boepd in the year-ago quarter.

ConocoPhillips forecast 2024 total capital expenditure in the range of $11.0 billion to $11.5 billion.

The Houston, Texas-based company posted adjusted earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with analysts' average estimate of $2.09, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsOil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COP
USOPY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.