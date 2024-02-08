ConocoPhillips beats fourth-quarter profit estimates

Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer ConocoPhillips COP.N beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by higher production from newly acquired assets.

The Houston, Texas-based company posted adjusted earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with analysts' average estimate of $2.09 per share, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.