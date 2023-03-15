ConocoPhillips' Alaska Willow project approvals hit with second lawsuit

By Clark Mindock

March 15 (Reuters) - A coalition of environmental groups filed a lawsuit on Tuesday challenging the Biden administration’s approval of ConocoPhillips’ Willow oil and gas project in Alaska, saying the “enormous” project’s greenhouse gas emissions would undermine federal climate goals.

The Natural Resources Defense Council, Center for Biological Diversity, Greenpeace and others told an Alaska federal court the U.S. Interior Department finalized the Willow approval on Monday without addressing flaws in the plan identified by a federal judge in 2021. They asked the court to vacate the approval, which would block ConocoPhillips from moving forward with the construction.

"Developing a massive new Arctic oil formation is a threat to the global climate and an already dramatically warming Arctic region," the suit said.

An Interior spokesperson declined to comment Wednesday. ConocoPhillips did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Approvals for the project in northern Alaska give ConocoPhillips permission to construct three drill pads, 25.8 miles of gravel roads, an air strip and hundreds of miles of ice roads.

ConocoPhillips had originally sought to drill five oil pads and related infrastructure.

The 30-year project would produce up to 180,000 barrels of oil per day at its peak, according to the company. The federal government estimates that it would release over 260 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

The case is Center for Biological Diversity et al. v. Bureau of Land Management et al., U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska, case No. not immediately available.

For the environmentalists: Erik Grafe, Ian Dooley, Carole Holley and Eric Jorgensen of Earthjustice, Kristen Monsell of the Center for Biological Diversity and Cecilia Segal and Ann Alexander of the Natural Resources Defense Council.

For the government: Council information not immediately available.

(Reporting by Clark Mindock)

