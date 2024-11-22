News & Insights

ConocoPhillips Acquires Marathon Oil For $22.5 Bln

November 22, 2024

(RTTNews) - ConocoPhillips (COP), Friday announced the completion of acquisition of Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) in an all-stock deal with an enterprise value of $22.5 billion, inclusive of $5.4 billion of net debt.

Under the terms of the agreement, Marathon Oil shareholders have received 0.2550 shares of ConocoPhillips common stock for each share of Marathon Oil common stock.

Currently, ConocoPhillips's stock is trading at $111.72, down 0.21 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

